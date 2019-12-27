BOSTON (CBS) — Fantasy Football leagues concluded last weekend, but maybe you lost out on that season-long title. Maybe you want to get in the win column before the end of the year with a little daily fantasy action. If that’s the case, WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche is here to help.

Rochie has delivered a four-pack of fantasy advice each week this season, and he’s done pretty darn good, too. Before we get to one final four-pack, let’s look back at who Rochie picked last weekend:

Must Start: Seattle QB Russell Wilson (16/31, 169 yards, TD, 0 INT)

Stay Away: Browns Tight Ends (3 receptions, 31 yards, TD)

Worth The Risk: Denver QB Drew Lock (25/33, 192 yards, TD, 0 INT)

Matchup I Loved More Than Disney: NY Giants RB Saquon Barkley (189 rushing yards, TD, 4 receptions, 90 yards, TD)

See, we told you they were pretty good. Who is Rochie telling you to hitch your wagon to this weekend? For one final time, Dan Roche delivers you a Fantasy Four-Pack to help lead you to some make believe glory:

Must Start: Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz @ New York Giants

Wentz had a big game when it mattered the most last week as he completed 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown in a 17-9 victory over the Cowboys. It’s the third time in the past four games that Wentz has surpassed the 300-yard mark.

He’ll look to keep it going with the NFC East on the line Sunday against a Giants team that allowed Wentz to throw for 325 yards and two touchdowns in Week 14.

Stay away: Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky @ Minnesota

Trubisky is coming off a tough outing, going just 18-of-34 for 157 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a loss to Kansas City. The Vikings have been good against opposing QBs the past three weeks, allowing them to only throw for 728 total yards with only two TD passes, while picking off six passes.

Worth the Risk: L.A. Rams TE Tyler Higbee vs. Arizona

Higbee has been one of the best tight ends in all of football over the past month as he’s notched at least 100 receiving yards in four straight games. Over those four games, he’s averaged nine catches and 110 yards.

One of those games came against the Cardinals, when Higbee had eight receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. With one week to go in the regular season, Arizona’s D has given up the fifth-most receptions (89), the most yards (1,087) and the most touchdowns (15) to tight ends.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: Green Bay WR Davante Adams @ Detroit

The Packers are in the hunt for a first round playoff bye, so they’ll be in a must-win mode. Adams has turned it on the past two weeks having been targeted by Aaron Rogers 29 times while catching 20 balls for 219 yards and a TD. The Lions Defense has been torched by wideouts the past 3 weeks to the tune of 41 catches for 600 yards and 6 TD.