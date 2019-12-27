DELTONA, Fla. (CBS/AP) — A New Hampshire woman was shot by her brother in Florida on Christmas Eve moments before he was killed by police.
Gretchen Knowles, 73, of Epping, was visiting her brother at his home in Deltona, Florida, following their recent death of their mother.
She called deputies Tuesday night to report that her 65-year-old brother Harvey Cantrell had a gun and was acting irrational and being abusive, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies set up a perimeter around the home and tried talking to Cantrell to convince him to let his sister out of the house.
About a half hour into the standoff, the sister came out of the front door with Cantrell behind her. Cantrell then fired his gun at his sister, striking her in the shoulder and face, the sheriff’s office said.
Three deputies then fired at Cantrell, killing him. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted body camera video of the shooting online on Thursday.
Knowles was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
The deputies were put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following a shooting, the sheriff’s office said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also looking into the shooting.
