WORCESTER (CBS) – On Friday a couple said “I do” surrounded by donuts. Valerie and Jason Roy were married inside a Worcester Dunkin’ as family and friends looked on.
Dunkin’ played a key part in the early stages of the bride and groom’s relationship almost three decades ago.
“27 years ago, Jason pledged his love to Valerie over a French vanilla coffee,” their officiant said.
The couple said they are grateful to Dunkin’ for giving them the chance to get married in one of their stores.
Congratulations Val & Jason!