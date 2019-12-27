CBSN BostonWatch Now
WORCESTER (CBS) – On Friday a couple said “I do” surrounded by donuts. Valerie and Jason Roy were married inside a Worcester Dunkin’ as family and friends looked on.

Dunkin’ played a key part in the early stages of the bride and groom’s relationship almost three decades ago.

A couple was married in a Worcester Dunkin’ on Friday (WBZ-TV)

“27 years ago, Jason pledged his love to Valerie over a French vanilla coffee,” their officiant said.

The couple said they are grateful to Dunkin’ for giving them the chance to get married in one of their stores.

Comments
  1. Deborah McGrath says:
    December 27, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Congratulations Val & Jason!

    Reply

Leave a Reply