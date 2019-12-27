Comments
LACONIA, N.H. (CBS) – Authorities have released new information about a suspicious death investigation involving a child in Laconia, New Hampshire. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald identified the boy as 5-year-old Dennis Vaughan Jr.
Police responded to a home on Blueberry Lane on Christmas Eve. They found the boy inside and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner has conducted an autopsy, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
MacDonald said more information will be released when it becomes available. Both New Hampshire State Police and Laconia police are involved in the investigation.