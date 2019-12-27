Antonio Brown Reportedly Working Out For New Orleans SaintsAntonio Brown is getting another look in the NFL. The troubled receiver is reportedly in New Orleans to work out for the Saints on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bruins Place Defenseman Torey Krug On IRAn upper body injury will keep Torey Krug out of the Bruins lineup for at least a week. Boston has placed the defenseman on IR, GM Don Sweeney announced on Friday.

Patriots-Dolphins Week 17 PredictionsThe WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team makes their pick for New England's Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Four-Pack: Who To Start, Who To Sit & A Matchup Worth The Risk In Week 17Fantasy Football leagues concluded last weekend, but maybe you lost out on that season-long title. Maybe you want to get in the win column before the end of the year with a little daily fantasy action. If that's the case, WBZ-TV's Dan Roche is here to help.

Marcus Smart Upgraded To Questionable For Friday's Game Vs. CavaliersAfter battling a really nasty eye infection over the last three weeks, Marcus Smart is almost ready to get back on the floor for the Boston Celtics.