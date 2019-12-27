Comments
CONCORD (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a mansion in Concord. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the home at 240 Fairhaven Hill Road Friday morning.
Firefighters had to bring in tanker trucks because they were having trouble getting water to the home. Property records value the home, built in 1897, at just over $2 million.
At least six fire trucks were on the scene. There was no immediate word on injuries.
