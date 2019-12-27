BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart is getting closer to a return to the Celtics, but it will not come Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Smart was considered questionable for the tilt on Boston’s injury report Thursday afternoon, but is not ready to return from a nasty eye infection that has kept him out of action for the last three weeks. Smart will miss his eighth straight game Friday night, with an eye toward a potential return Saturday night when the C’s host the Toronto Raptors.
“We’ll get a good hard workout in now and see if he’s able to go [Saturday],” head coach Brad Stevens told reporters. “But he’s making the right strides. He came in [Thursday] and did some full-court stuff.”
Smart hasn’t hasn’t played since Dec. 6, when a cold and illness led to a nasty infection that spread to both of his eyes. Smart told reporters on Wednesday that doctors were worried that he may lose his vision during the ordeal.
The C’s have gone 5-2 in Smart’s absence, but they’ll certainly welcome back their heart and soul on defense. In addition to his bulldog ways on the defensive end of the floor, Smart has had a career year on the offensive side as well, averaging a career-high 11.8 points off 39 percent shooting to go with 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.