Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — AAA says Thursday could be the worst day of the year nationwide for drivers trying to return from their holiday destinations. But in Massachusetts, Friday afternoon is expected to be just as bad.
Drivers around Boston can expect traffic delays to be 1.5X as bad as they normally are, with 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday anticipated to be the very worst time.
AAA believes this will be a record-setting travel season, with a total of 105 million Americans hitting the roads for the holidays.
MassDOT is reminding travelers to use a designated driver if drinking and to put the phone down. The highway division has suspended scheduled construction activities in the state until Jan 3.