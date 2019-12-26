



BOSTON (CBS/AP) — An investigation continues a day after a woman and two young children died following an incident near a Boston parking garage on Christmas Day.

The woman and children were found unconscious Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. on a sidewalk near the Renaissance Parking Garage. They were rushed to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

“Today is a tragedy,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, during a Christmas Day news conference.

The identities of the victims, as well as the woman’s relationship to the children, who Gross said appeared to be under age 5, has not yet been determined. Video showed police looking at an SUV, with several doors wide open, parked on the top level of the parking garage, which is adjacent to the Ruggles MBTA rail station.

Gross said there were two child car seats in the vehicle.

Gross asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the ultimate cause of death.

The investigation will be headed by the district attorney, with assistance from Boston Police, Boston Transit Police, and Northeastern University Police. The deaths occurred outside a garage that is owned by the school.

“As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there were two young children that lost their lives today,” said District Attorney Rachael Rollins. “We’re going to do everything that we can to get the answers.”

Rollins confirmed this was the same parking garage where Boston College student Alexander Urtula jumped to his death on the day he was scheduled to graduate.

