CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Erin Pascal, Ruggles


BOSTON (CBS/AP) — New details emerged Thursday as authorities continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two young children who were found unconscious near a Boston parking garage on Christmas Day. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins described the case as a likely double-murder suicide at a news conference.

She identified the woman as 40-year-old Erin Pascal, of West Roxbury, and the children as 4-year-old Allison and 16-month-old Andrew.

“The evidence collected thus far suggests these deaths. . . . were very likely a double murder-suicide,” Rollins said.

According to Rollins, it appears the two children fell first, then the mother.

Related: Witnesses, Police Process Christmas Day Tragedy After Death Of Woman And 2 Children

WBZ-TV Chief Investigate Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reported that, according to sources, there appears to have been a domestic dispute between the children’s mother and father. Sources said Pascal took the children from their home, and the father called police to say that she appeared to be suicidal.

The woman and children were found unconscious Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. on a sidewalk near the Renaissance Parking Garage. They were rushed to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Rollins said the investigation is still in the “very early stages” and authorities aren’t aware of any kidnapping complaints at this time.

“Yesterday the unspeakable happened and now we are all struggling to make sense of the circumstances surrounding these deaths,” she said.

Video showed police looking at an SUV, with several doors wide open, parked on the top level of the parking garage, which is adjacent to the Ruggles MBTA rail station. Police said there were two child car seats in the vehicle.

The car police are investigating in connection with the two children and one woman found dead near Ruggles station Christmas Day. (WBZ-TV)

The medical examiner’s office will determine the ultimate cause of death.

The investigation will be headed by Rollins’s office, with assistance from Boston Police, Boston Transit Police, and Northeastern University Police. The deaths occurred outside a garage that is owned by the school.

Rollins confirmed this was the same parking garage where Boston College student Alexander Urtula jumped to his death in May on the day he was scheduled to graduate. Another suicide happened at the garage earlier in the month.

“If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, there are services available to help you,” Rollins said. “This Christmas Day tragedy demonstrates the urgency of addressing mental health, suicide and homicide.”

Anyone who needs help Samaritans statewide hotline 877-800-HOPE. Help is also available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-TALK.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments (20)
  1. Jose Grunt says:
    December 26, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Biggest killer of children under the age of five? THeir mothers.

    Reply
    1. Freeland_Dave says:
      December 26, 2019 at 1:04 pm

      And most of those don’t make it alive from the womb.

      Reply
    2. A J says:
      December 26, 2019 at 1:20 pm

      Biggest killer of children our gun shootings!

      Reply
      1. Kevin Bearly says:
        December 26, 2019 at 2:19 pm

        Liar. You have an agenda and lie to support it because you have no facts.

      2. Aleric says:
        December 26, 2019 at 3:16 pm

        Would you like to provide proof of that Writeloudly?

  2. John Gillis says:
    December 26, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Holy God. This left me speechless.

    Reply
  3. Grey Area (@tardomatic) says:
    December 26, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    MURDER suicide. The two children were murdered.

    Reply
  4. Wilson says:
    December 26, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    babies committed suicide? they “fell”? Fake news. Woman murdered her two children by throwing them off a parking garage, then jumped to escape justice.

    Reply
  5. Guest says:
    December 26, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    What a double standard. If this were a dude it would be called a murder.

    Reply
  6. Marjorie says:
    December 26, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    An incredibly sad situation. Please spare them your judgement.

    Reply
    1. Freeland_Dave says:
      December 26, 2019 at 1:08 pm

      But discernment of wrong doing is OK. Condemnation however is not permitted. I do not judge and condemn her bur I do discern she murdered her two children before she took her own life, both against God’s will.

      Reply
    2. Elizabeth says:
      December 26, 2019 at 1:09 pm

      Um, yes – sad for the children – but when you throw your small children off a roof, you don’t deserve to be spared “judgment”.

      Reply
  7. Marjorie says:
    December 26, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    Whatever happened to “there, but for the grace of God, go I”, or is that not part of contemporary Christianity?

    Reply
  8. A J says:
    December 26, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    If you want take yourself out? Go for it but don’t take others with you!

    Reply
  9. Writeloudly says:
    December 26, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    Who edited this piece? “Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins the woman who died was the mother of the two young children. The woman was 40 years old and the children were 4 and 15 months.” Respect the story and the family.
    My heartfelt condolences to the family.

    Reply
    1. Writeloudly says:
      December 26, 2019 at 1:45 pm

      Thanks for correcting the error.

      Reply
    2. yankeefan2014 says:
      December 26, 2019 at 2:22 pm

      The woman was obviously disturbed probably suffering from depression; very sad

      Reply
  10. Bill Crosby says:
    December 26, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    Have you ever tried to find parking in Boston around Christmas?

    Reply
  11. CITIZEN says:
    December 26, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    HOW CAN SHE BE SO IMMATURE. what did the kids do to deserve this. this makes me angry and SHE IS NOT A MOM, SHE IS A PSYCHOPATH KILLER.

    Reply
  12. Remember when says:
    December 26, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    Fall is what happens when you get dropped.

    Reply

Leave a Reply