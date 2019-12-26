



BOSTON (CBS/AP) — New details emerged Thursday as authorities continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two young children who were found unconscious near a Boston parking garage on Christmas Day. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins described the case as a likely double-murder suicide at a news conference.

She identified the woman as 40-year-old Erin Pascal, of West Roxbury, and the children as 4-year-old Allison and 16-month-old Andrew.

NEW: This is Erin Pascal of West Roxbury, the 40-year-old mother who investigators believe threw her two children off the top of a parking garage before jumping herself in a double murder suicide on Christmas Day. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/OLOBj5z71E — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) December 26, 2019

“The evidence collected thus far suggests these deaths. . . . were very likely a double murder-suicide,” Rollins said.

According to Rollins, it appears the two children fell first, then the mother.

WBZ-TV Chief Investigate Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reported that, according to sources, there appears to have been a domestic dispute between the children’s mother and father. Sources said Pascal took the children from their home, and the father called police to say that she appeared to be suicidal.

Sources: Tragic deaths of mother & 2 children.

Appears to have involved domestic dispute between children's mother & father. Mother took children from the home. Father called police said she appeared to be suicidal. Bodies of all 3 later discovered at #Boston parking garage #WBZ — Cheryl Fiandaca (@CherylFiandaca) December 26, 2019

The woman and children were found unconscious Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. on a sidewalk near the Renaissance Parking Garage. They were rushed to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Rollins said the investigation is still in the “very early stages” and authorities aren’t aware of any kidnapping complaints at this time.

“Yesterday the unspeakable happened and now we are all struggling to make sense of the circumstances surrounding these deaths,” she said.

Video showed police looking at an SUV, with several doors wide open, parked on the top level of the parking garage, which is adjacent to the Ruggles MBTA rail station. Police said there were two child car seats in the vehicle.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the ultimate cause of death.

The investigation will be headed by Rollins’s office, with assistance from Boston Police, Boston Transit Police, and Northeastern University Police. The deaths occurred outside a garage that is owned by the school.

Rollins confirmed this was the same parking garage where Boston College student Alexander Urtula jumped to his death in May on the day he was scheduled to graduate. Another suicide happened at the garage earlier in the month.

“If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, there are services available to help you,” Rollins said. “This Christmas Day tragedy demonstrates the urgency of addressing mental health, suicide and homicide.”

Anyone who needs help Samaritans statewide hotline 877-800-HOPE. Help is also available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-TALK.

