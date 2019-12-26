BOSTON (CBS) — After a day off on Wednesday, the Patriots were back on the practice field in full pads on Thursday as they prepare for their Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
Only one player was missing from the media portion of Thursday’s session: Shilique Calhoun. The edge rusher was not listed on New England’s injury report on Wednesday, so we’ll have to wait for Thursday’s report to find out why he was absent from the practice.
Calhoun has suited up for all but one game this season, spending most of his time on special teams and as a situation pass rusher. He has recorded nine tackles and three QB hits for the season.
Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (ankle), linebacker Jamie Collins (shoulder), wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), and cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (groin) and Jason McCourty (groin) were all limited on Wednesday’s hypothetical practice/injury report, so we’ll see what their level of participation was on Thursday when the injury report is released. Jones missed last week’s win over the Bills, while McCourty and Cannon didn’t finish the game.
The 12-3 Patriots host the 4-11 Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and can clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs with a victory.
