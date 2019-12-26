Navy Football Gets Ride To Liberty Bowl In Patriots AirKraftThe Navy Midshipmen don't play in the Liberty Bowl until New Year's Eve, but they left for Memphis in style on Thursday.

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods Reveals Top 3 NES Games Of All-TimeXavier Woods, known for his gaming prowess as much as his WWE in-ring exploits, revisits his classic Nintendo favorites as his Achilles mends.

Jaylen Brown Adds To All-Star Resume With Monster Performance On Christmas DayChristmas Day is a day of giving, and on Wednesday, Jaylen Brown gave everyone in the NBA reason to believe that he's an All-Star.

Amid Hotshot Passers, Old Men Brady & Brees Roll OnBoth Tom Brady and Drew Brees probably should be long retired and counting the days until their induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Instead, they're still slinging away — and could be doing so against each other on Feb. 2 in a little thing called the Super Bowl.

Marcus Smart Details Nasty Eye Infection: 'Thought I Was Going To Go Blind'Marcus Smart traveled with the Celtics for their Christmas Day win over the Raptors in Toronto, a welcome sight for his teammates and Boston fans.