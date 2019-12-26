CBSN BostonWatch Now
WASHINGTON (CBS) – More than a million Americans could be kicking off the New Year with more money. New rules from the Labor Department will go into effect Jan. 1 that will make more workers eligible for overtime pay.

In 2020, most employees who earn less than $684 per week or $35,568 a year will be eligible to earn time and a half when they work more than 40 hours a week. The previous threshold was $455 per week, or $23,660 per year.

The jobs most likely to be impacted by the new rule are shift supervisors and assistant managers at restaurants, retailers and manufacturing companies, according to CBS News.

