Comments
LOWELL (CBS) – Firefighters rescued a teenager from the third floor of a burning residential building in Lowell Thursday morning. The fire started just before 9 a.m. at the corner of Methuen and 7th streets.
Crews encountered heavy smoke and people screaming that residents were trapped inside. They used a 35-foot ladder to bring the boy down to safety.
He’s being treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital.
“He was stuck in there; they had to break the window,” said Paula Labonte, the boy’s aunt. “Everybody’s in shock.”
Firefighters were also able to rescue two dogs. The fire displaced a total of 11 people.
The deputy chief said the fire was sparked accidentally by a child playing with a lighter.