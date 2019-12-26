



BOSTON (CBS) – A Super Bowl champion’s superstitions, an inspiring 103-year-old, and predictions for a super-snowy winter. These are some of the local stories that caught your attention in the last year – stirring debate, and sparking the most interest on CBSBoston.com.

TOM BRADY USES ‘PROTECTION STONES’, COURTESY OF GISELE

When Tom Brady is the in the headlines, people tend to pay attention. In this case, some unusual superstitions from wife Gisele Bundchen had people talking right after the Super Bowl.

“I have these little special stones and healing stones and protection stones and she has me wear a necklace and take these drops she makes. I say all these mantras,” Brady revealed. “I stopped questioning her a long time ago. I just shut up and listen.”

MAN ATTACKED FOR WEARING A MAGA HAT

“I’m just trying to sit here and eat a nice meal,” Bryton Turner told us last February. He was at a Falmouth diner when a woman walked by, knocked off his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and confronted him verbally. Rosiane Santos was charged with disorderly conduct and later faced possible deportation when her immigration status came into question.

CRACKING DOWN ON SERVICE DOG FRAUD

Fake service animals have been a hot topic in 2019. When a bill was heard at the State House to make it a crime to misrepresent a service dog, our readers took notice. The bill would fine offenders $500 and require 30 hours of community service. That hearing was in September. No further action has taken place.

‘GRACE FROM BOSTON’ PELOTON AD DEBATE

Should Grace from Boston have been happy to receive her Peloton, or insulted? That was the great debate that took over social media this holiday season. It was sparked by a Peloton ad featuring the fictitious Boston woman going into workout overdrive after receiving a Peloton from her husband. Some called the ad sexist, while others say the whole thing is much ado about nothing.

JAYSON TATUM SAVES 100% OF HIS PAYCHECK

With as many negative stories that emerge about professional athletes, this one was a welcome bright spot. Turns out that Celtics star Jayson Tatum saves every penny he makes in the NBA (a la Rob Gronkowski) – all $7.38 million of his salary this season. Don’t worry about Jason, though. The 21-year-old lives a very comfortable lifestyle thanks to his endorsement deals.

TURKEYS GONE WILD IN JAMAICA PLAIN

“I looked outside and they had him cornered across the street.”

“They come forward like they’re going to bite you.”

“I’m fearful to go walking with my grandchild.”

Those are some of quotes from residents of Jamaica Plain, when a flock of rather aggressive wild turkeys took over their neighborhood last spring.

AT 103, HER WORKOUTS ARE INSPIRING

Ruth Kundsin proves the point that you are never too old. She’s 103, and just watching her workouts will make you tired. The Quincy woman shared her secrets to a long life with us, which include her weekly exercise sessions with a personal trainer at the Y.

WELLESLEY-NEEDHAM FOOTBALL BRAWL

High school Thanksgiving football rivalries are a time honored tradition. Unfortunately, this year the nation’s oldest public high school rivalry ended with a bench-clearing brawl. With Wellesley leading Needham 27-0 in the final minutes of the game, the benches emptied, punches were thrown, and the refs ended the game.

WBZ’S ‘SNOWIEST SEASON IN YEARS’ PREDICTION

Each November, the WBZ Weather Team presents a long-range outlook at what to expect from the winter. This year’s forecast raised eyebrows when they called for the snowiest season since the epic winter of 2015. Their outlook called for 55-65 inches of snow – about a foot more than an average Boston winter. If December is any indication, they are right on the money.