



(MARE) – Keegan and Kyran are playful young boys who will bring great joy to a loving family. The oldest brother Keegan is very funny and a pleasure to be around. He has many interests which include playing outside, video games and building with legos. He is also very interested in sports and motorcycles, and he recently started taking swimming lessons. He has developed many friendships with his peers, and academically he is doing well.

Kyran is an affectionate, strong willed child who thrives in an environment that provides predictability, structure, positive reinforcement, and one-on-one attention. He likes to please others and be the center of attention. Kyran’s interests include Paw Patrol, playing outside, playing with remote control cars, coloring and building things. He has a lot of energy and can be very creative.

Keegan and Kyran are legally freed for adoption and can be placed in any type of family as the youngest or only children. Interested families should be open to maintaining four visits per year with Keegan and Kyran’s birth father.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.