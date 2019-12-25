BOSTON (CBS) — An active investigation is underway in the area of a parking garage near the Ruggles MBTA station in Boston. Police have blocked off the Renaissance Parking Garage as they investigate.
Boston Police are holding a news conference around 3:15PM on the active investigation around a parking garage next to the Ruggles MBTA station @wbz #wbz pic.twitter.com/bJ8prBHe2X
— Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) December 25, 2019
WBZ-TV’s Mike Lacrosse reports that police have not released any information, but multiple witnesses are being questioned. Caution tape has blocked off part of the area.
Northeastern University police sent an alert to students about police activity near Ruggles and said to avoid the area.
NU ALERT: Police activity reported near Ruggles MBTA Station. Avoid the area. Emergency personnel responding. Updates to follow.
— NU Police Department (@northeasternpd) December 25, 2019
Boston police and transit police are also on the scene. Columbus Avenue next to the Renaissance Park Garage has been shut down during the investigation.
Authorities are expected to hold a news conference at 3:15 p.m.
Stay with CBSBoston.com and WBZ-TV for more on this story.