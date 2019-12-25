BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire on Newbury Street in Boston on Christmas Day. The Fire Department tweeted that crews responded at 9:50 a.m. to a report of a fire in the rear of 128 Newbury Street.
“Fire and heavy smoke” were reported at the scene of the five-story brick building. The department said the heavy fire had been knocked down as of 10:50 a.m.
At approximately 9:50 companies responded to at report of a fire in the rear of 128 Newbury St. Fire and heavy smoke throughout the 5 story brick attached. A 2nd alarm was ordered pic.twitter.com/UT2zJoVkzP
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 25, 2019
There was fire on the first, second and third floors of the brownstone, according to the department.
One fire truck was able to get down the narrow alley behind the building.
They have Fire on floors 1,2&3 . There is limited access for fire truck in the rear . Multiple ground ladders being thrown, this is now a 3rd alarm, all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/Q4aSmIyXq0
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 25, 2019
There was no immediate word on injuries.