BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire on Newbury Street in Boston on Christmas Day. The Fire Department tweeted that crews responded at 9:50 a.m. to a report of a fire in the rear of 128 Newbury Street.

“Fire and heavy smoke” were reported at the scene of the five-story brick building. The department said the heavy fire had been knocked down as of 10:50 a.m.

There was fire on the first, second and third floors of the brownstone, according to the department.

One fire truck was able to get down the narrow alley behind the building.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

