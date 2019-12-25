Comments
BOSCAWEN, N.H. (CBS) – Two New Hampshire troopers and a police officer helped deliver a very special present on Christmas morning – a baby. State police shared a photo of the trio and the happy parents Wednesday morning.
The baby was born on I-93 shortly after midnight Wednesday. Sgt. Vincent Grieco, Trooper Ryan St. Cyr and Boscawen police officer Ryan Nolan all helped deliver Dominic.
“All are happy, healthy and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together,” the agency said in a Facebook post.