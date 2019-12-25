Comments
FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — A teenage driver in Maine who went off the road and hit a tree Tuesday told police she had become distracted by her puppy jumping into her lap while she was driving.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in Fryeburg. The 16-year-old girl was trapped in the vehicle until other drivers stopped to help her, police said.
She had become temporarily distracted when her 8-week-old puppy jumped into her lap, causing the vehicle to cross into the opposite lane, hit a tree and roll over, police said.
She was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Police did not release the driver’s name.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)