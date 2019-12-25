Comments
FALL RIVER (CBS) – Detectives are “actively investigating” a homicide in Fall River after a man was found dead in the woods Tuesday evening. Jose Amador, 23, has been charged in the murder of Gary Werra, 39, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced.
Both men are from Fall River. Police received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a dead body in a wooded area behind Gold Medal Bakery on Bay Street.
After investigating and interviewing witnesses, police arrested Amador in a home on County Street.
Amador is due to be arraigned in Fall River District Court Thursday morning.