DERRY, N.H. (CBS) – A 22-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he crashed into a Derry, New Hampshire Applebee’s on Christmas morning. He had to be flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital, police said.
It happened at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Manchester Road. The car crashed right outside the entrance to the restaurant, which was not open at the time.
Damage could be seen to the exterior of the building after police towed the car away.
It took first responders 17 minutes to remove him from the car using the Jaws of Life. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is being investigated.