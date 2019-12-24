BOSTON (CBS) — As everybody knows by now, Tom Brady was in attendance with his parents when Joe Montana threw the pass that led to “The Catch” by Dwight Clark.

It was a seminal moment in the young football fan’s life, and so, upon seeing his name next to Joe Montana’s on the NFL 100 All-Time Team, Brady felt inspired to do some reflection.

“When I was 4 years old I watched Joe play at Candlestick Park on Jan. 10, 1982 and saw “The Catch”, one of the greatest plays in football history,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “It feels surreal today to be on this list alongside my idol. I’m very honored and humbled.”

Though Brady has passed the career accomplishments of Montana to become the (almost) universally recognized Greatest Of All Time, Brady doesn’t believe he’ll hold that title forever.

“I’m sure there’s a kid out there somewhere who’s looking at this list, watching tape of me and Joe and making plans to knock both of us down a spot,” Brady wrote. “That’s why football is the best.”

Brady’s likely to share some more reflections when the program airs on Friday night, and he sits down at a table with Rich Eisen, Cris Collinsworth and of course Bill Belichick to talk about the honor of being named as one of the best 100 players to ever play in the NFL.