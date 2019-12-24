SALEM (CBS) — A neighborhood in Salem is flooded after residents say a drainage pipe burst Tuesday. The mayor’s office said it was an eight foot pipe and that crews are on scene.
Residents said the water has been running for hours, gushing into yards, garages and parts of homes.
“There’s water coming everywhere. I looked and it was shooting in the air,” said resident Sue LeBlanc. “I immediately called 9-1-1 and they said ‘oh we’ll get the DPW (Department of Public Works).’ So the police came, the fire came and we waited for the DPW for about two and a half hours.”
Public works crews got to the scene on Jefferson Avenue late Tuesday afternoon to try and fix the situation. Residents say the situation is creating a big mess and doing damage.
“I’m just sick to my stomach because it’s Christmas Eve, we were supposed to go to my mother’s house, we can’t go and god knows if we’ll be able to go anywhere tomorrow,” LeBlanc said.
The mayor’s office said they expect the pipe to be fixed by 9 p.m.