LEBANON, NH (CBS) – An explosion at a Lebanon, New Hampshire hotel on Christmas Eve injured 10 people. Firefighters were called to the Element Hotel on Foothill Street at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday for a fire alarm, and the explosion happened shortly after crews entered the building, the fire marshal said.
The explosion injured two firefighters, as well as eight hotel guests. All were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lebanon fire crews tell me two firefighters and 8 guests received minor injuries during the explosion and evacuation. crews continue to investigate Photos courtesy Lebanon FD @wcax pic.twitter.com/wPw0twpKR4
— Calvin Cutler (@WCAX_Cutler) December 24, 2019
Everyone else staying at the hotel had to be moved to another hotel.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion but they say it “does not appear to be criminal in nature.” The hotel sustained significant damage and remains closed.