



BOSTON (CBS) — It’s Week 17 in the NFL. Eleven out of 12 playoff spots have been clinched, with three teams still alive in the fight for the final playoff spot in the AFC.

One of those teams is not the New York Jets. No, the New York Jets will not be playing in the postseason. For the ninth straight year, the Jets’ season will conclude as soon as the final seconds tick off the clock in Week 17. No division crown. No wild card. No Super Bowl dreams. No nothing.

This would, presumably, be quite a disappointing and painful reality for those involved with the Jets organization. But apparently, if you were to broach the subject with Jets head coach Adam Gase, he’d respond only by telling you that he’s extremely wealthy and doesn’t really care.

That is at least the picture painted by the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta in a scathing story about Gase’s work with the Jets.

Mehta reported that when faced with criticism for leading the Jets on a 6-9 cruise to nowhere, Gase’s typical response has been to say, simply, “I’m rich as f—.”

The offense ranks dead last this season. I’m rich as f—.

You lost to the Dolphins and Bengals. I’m rich as f—.

You’ve been outscored by almost 100 points this season, and your Dolphins teams were outscored by 226 points in your final two years. I’m. Rich. As. F—.

Indeed, Gase is quite wealthy. The Jets pay him a rather healthy salary, presumably more than the $4 million the Jets paid Todd Bowles annually to win six games every year. For a coach who rose to prominence simply by being in the right place at the right time when Peyton Manning became the Broncos’ quarterback, Gase has made a whole lot of money since becoming the Dolphins’ head coach four years ago. There’s no doubt about that.

There’s also no doubt that, well, he’s had trouble finding success. After a 10-6 debut season in Miami, Gase led the Dolphins to a 6-10 record in 2017 and a 7-9 record in 2018 before getting fired. The Jets decided that Gase was the man to rescue the franchise, and yet they’re headed for either a 6-10 or 7-9 record in a season where they lost to the Dolphins (who were 0-7 at the time and almost swept the Jets on the year) and the Bengals (who were 0-11 at the time and still have just that one single victory all year). The Jets got some bad luck with Sam Darnold’s mononucleosis, but they still were never for one second in the mix for a playoff spot, after starting the year 1-7.

And according to Mehta, “Gase also has said behind closed doors that his ‘Give-A-S— meter’ is low when it comes to critics since he’s got enough money in the bank now.”

Scientific research does show that Give-A S— meters generally do stick toward the low end of the gauge with each zero that is added to a head coach’s bank account.

There’s good news, too, for the rest of the AFC East and the AFC at large: Nothing is going to change.

From Mehta:

“He’s not changing,” another Jets source said. “He said he’s going to try to win his way.”

It’s quite a funny story, considering all of the optimism that abounded in the offseason, thanks in large part to the additions of Le’Veon Bell and Gase.

And though it’s probably not entirely unique to have an egomaniacal head coach in a sport and a league where potent egos reign supreme, it’s nevertheless humorous. And around this time of year, who doesn’t enjoy a hearty chuckle while standing around the fireplace sipping ‘nog? Fortunately, the reliable New York Jets are there to give you exactly what you want. Isn’t that what the Christmas season is all about?

