FREETOWN (CBS) – A police department in southeastern Massachusetts is sharing a festive holiday warning to drivers. The Freetown Police Department sign is a reminder that Santa is always watching.
“He sees you when you’re speeding/He knows when you don’t brake/He knows if you’ve had a few/So don’t go over .08,” the sign reads.
The sign was shared hundreds of times on Facebook this Christmas Eve.
“Happy holidays and stay safe!” police said.
Freetown isn’t the only New England police department getting in the holiday spirit. Chester police in Vermont are helping Santa out with a “Naughty” or “Nice” speed radar sign.