BOSTON (CBS) – An overnight fire in East Boston forced residents out of their homes just before Christmas.
Christmas lights were on display in the yard of a multi-family home on Princeton Street as firefighters knocked down flames that broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
When firefighters arrived, there were flames showing from the basement all the way to the top floor.
Everyone was able to make it out safely, but four residents were displaced. Two units were damaged in the fire.
Firefighters are still working to find a cause of the fire.