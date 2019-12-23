WEYMOUTH (CBS) – It was a challenging day for firefighters in Weymouth as a smoky fire swept through the upper floor of a home on Pierce Road Monday afternoon.
“There was zero visibility in the second floor, multiple crews arrived on scene,” said Weymouth Fire Chief Keith Stark.
The call came in around 4:00 p.m. Nobody was home, so the flames got a head start. The fire was in a tough spot to get to.
“It was up in a knee wall area up on the second floor,” Chief Stark said. “Tough to get access to. Made its way to the attic. There was only a little hatch for the attic so it was tough for the guys to get access”
Fortunately, nobody was hurt. Chief Stark said the family also managed to get their pets out safely.
The fire came just two days before Christmas. Firefighters spent time carefully removing holiday gifts that could be salvaged. The family was also allowed back in to get whatever they could.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.