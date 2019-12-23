



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady threw a key block in Saturday night’s 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills, so of course the Patriots quarterback celebrated the moment on social media. While most people love to hit that like button on Brady’s social media accounts, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White wasn’t too pleased to see the QB taking a victory lap.

Brady posted an image of his block, which came on an end-around to rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry early in the second quarter. Brady took out White with a nice block downfield, allowing Harry to pick up 18 yards on the play. The Patriots got a field goal out of the drive to take a 10-3 lead at the time.

Brady’s post included a postgame quote from linebacker/fullback Elandon Roberts, who made it clear that he loves throwing down blocks anywhere on the field.

Patriots fans obviously loved Brady’s post, but White wasn’t enthused, and told the QB to chill. The Bills corner commented: “Chill Tom, we all know if I hit you I’ll get fined and suspended not vice versa.”

Perhaps a little bit of sour grapes from White, since he was taken out by a 42-year-old quarterback on the play. But it further adds to the Patriots-Bills rivalry, and should add even more fuel to the fire should these two teams meet again in the playoffs.