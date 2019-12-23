Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics center Tacko Fall was the star of the weekend at TD Garden. Now, he’ll take center stage during an annual holiday concert.
Fall, the 7’7” fan favorite, will conduct with the Boston Pops from the Symphony Hall podium on Monday during the annual Holiday Pops event.
During the concert, Fall will lead the orchestra during its performance of Sleigh Ride.
Earlier in the day, Fall will have a conducting lesson with Keith Lockhart.
Fall was a hit at TD Garden over the weekend as he got into his first two home games of the season.
He played the final minutes of wins Friday and Sunday, sending the crowd into a frenzy. In eight minutes combined, Fall scored nine points and managed four rebounds and two blocks.