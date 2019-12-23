Comments
CHELMSFORD (CBS) – Police and other agencies are combing a Chelmsford neighborhood in their search for a missing woman. Susan Willand, 54, has been missing since Friday.
She was last seen on Kennedy Drive in North Chelmsford. Chelmsford police said Monday that the latest search is focused on the Williamsburg Condominium neighborhood on Wellman Avenue.
A large gathering of law enforcement could be seen in the area around noon Monday.
“Do not be alarmed at the police presence in the area,” the department told residents in a Facebook post.
Willand is 5 feet, 7 inches tall weighing about 125 pounds with blonde hair. She may be confused or disoriented, police said.
Anyone who has seen or has information should call police at 978-256-2521.