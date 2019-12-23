



BOSTON (CBS) – After a devastating family tragedy several years ago, a young boy in Mattapan is finally looking forward to a bright Christmas.

It wasn’t exactly Santa’s sleigh that pulled up outside his home Monday afternoon, but for 11-year-old Sincere – the special delivery was even better. Members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department surprised him with a pile of presents.

“My feelings? Exciting. Happiness. Much happiness,” he said quietly.

It started when a letter from Sincere’s mom made its way to a local State Police barracks.

“I gave [it] a quick read but throughout the day my attention was drawn back to that letter,” said Lt. Anthony Dear.

The mother, who suffers from health complications, shared her concern for her son. She said she was unable to give him the Christmas he deserves; local law enforcement decided to change that.

“I live in this community and I do a lot of work for kids in the community. That makes it a lot more special,” said Sgt. Tony Lee.

Turns out, the family has been through a lot. Sincere’s father figure, Rashaan O’Neil, was shot and killed on Christmas Day six years ago. The family hadn’t celebrated since. No tree, no gifts. It was too hard.

“We’ve come from such a dark place… We all lost him. He was such an amazing man,” Charlene Pirkle said.

But after much healing, and this kindness from strangers, they’re finally ready for some real joy.

“We actually for the first time have a Christmas. This is our first time opening things in years. It’s just a very beautiful feeling. I can’t say thank you enough,” the mother added.

The family said they’re committed to paying it forward. Pirkle’s daughter, Caring, is saving money to establish a foundation to support other kids and guardians who lost loved ones to violence. The family hopes through that cause, named “One Year and a Day,” they’ll be the ones delivering gifts to suffering families next Christmas.

O’Neil was 36-years-old when he was killed. His daughter hopes to be able to impact 36 families in his name.