



BOSTON (CBS) — To the surprise of no one, Tom Brady will be part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team. The Patriots quarterback was announced as one of the 10 quarterbacks selected on Sunday night.

Brady joins San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana — who also happens to be Brady’s idol — who was revealed to be part of the team on Saturday. The full list of quarterbacks on the NFL 100 All-Time Team will be announced on Friday on NFL Network.

Friday’s special — which will air at 8 p.m. — will be must-watch TV for Patriots fans, as Brady will sit down with hosts Chris Collinsworth and Rich Eisen, and special analyst Bill Belichick, to discuss his place in NFL history.

“It was a fun day,” Brady told WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday. “I was in New York and flew down to the NFL Films studios when they were filming. It was actually the first segment and we were the first people that were interviewed in the whole thing. It was fun. Cris Collinsworth was there, Rich Eisen, Coach Belichick (and I) got to reminisce a little bit and then had a few other quarterbacks, who I can’t name, come onto the set.

“It was really cool. Very surreal for me to be part of that. It’s an incredible honor. And I know 100 years in the NFL; you can’t just name 100 great players, there’s thousands and thousands. To even be considered as one of the greats to play, I would never have imagined that in my life. Very honored and very flattered and very humbled.”

There was little doubt the six-time Super Bowl champ would make the cut, and Brady joins Patriots greats Rob Gronkowski, Adam Vinatieri, Randy Moss, Junior Seau, John Hannah and Mike Haynes, who were all previously announced as members of the NFL 100 All-Time Team.