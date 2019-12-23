BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots didn’t get any help Sunday night, but can earn a week off if they take care of their own business in Week 17.
The Chicago Bears were unable to pull off the upset against the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Bears had won, New England would have clinched the No. 2 seed.
Instead, the coveted bye remains up for grabs.
The Patriots will enter Week 17 at 12-3 on the year, while the Chiefs are 11-4 and hold the tiebreaker against New England.
To earn the No. 2 seed, New England will simply have to beat the 3-11 Miami Dolphins. If the Patriots lose and the Chiefs win, New England would be the No. 3 seed and host the Titans, Steelers, or Raiders in the opening round at Gillette Stadium.
If the Patriots lose, they would need Kansas City to fall against the Chargers.
Entering Sunday’s 1 p.m. games, the Patriots had an outside chance to end up as the No. 1 seed. But Baltimore wrapped the top spot up with a 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.