



YARMOUTH (CBS) — A Mattapan man was arraigned in Barnstable District Court Monday after he allegedly led police on a car chase with police across Southeastern Massachusetts into Cape Cod early Sunday. Thirty-year-old Jermaine Omoregie is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

He pleaded not guilty to several charges, including using a motor vehicle without authority.

The Cape and Island District Attorney’s Office said the pursuit started in Norwell, with a report of a stolen car, and ended in Yarmouth. Omoregie allegedly hit another car on Route 228 in Norwell while avoiding tire spikes.

The State Police Air Wing picked up the pursuit and later saw the suspect heading over the Sagamore Bridge onto the Cape.

A second set of spikes forced Omoregie off the highway and into a utility pole at Exit 7 in Yarmouth, according to State Police. “At that point, the trooper who had began the pursuit pulled his cruiser up against the vehicle’s bummer pinning it against the telephone pole to prevent the operator from pulling away,” said Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino.

Prosecutors said Omoregie has a lengthy criminal record with cases out of Boston courts.

“He does have an open assault and battery out of the Dorchester District Court. He has an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon open … multiple accounts of assault and battery on a police officer,” said Giardino.

A defense attorney for Omoregie said the car belongs to his mother and he had permission to use it.

He could be held up to 90 days for the cases out of Suffolk County.