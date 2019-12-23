Comments
DUXBURY (CBS) – A resident’s quick actions helped prevent significant damage after a Christmas tree caught fire inside a Duxbury home.
It happened late Sunday night on Landing Road.
DXFD was called to a reported house fire at 11:04 on Landing Rd. A Christmas tree caught fire inside the residence. Smoke detectors activated and the resident was able to extinguish the tree with a fire extinguisher before evacuating. No injuries. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/rDcRcFL04S
— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 23, 2019
The fire burned the tree and a corner of the home.
Firefighters said smoke detectors woke up the homeowner, who put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.
No one was injured.