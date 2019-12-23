CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Christmas tree fires, Duxbury News

DUXBURY (CBS) – A resident’s quick actions helped prevent significant damage after a Christmas tree caught fire inside a Duxbury home.

It happened late Sunday night on Landing Road.

The fire burned the tree and a corner of the home.

Firefighters said smoke detectors woke up the homeowner, who put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

No one was injured.

