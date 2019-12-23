



BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire at Billy’s Texas BBQ and Pizza on Washington Street wounding two men. The owners of the restaurant say the shooting happened sometime after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, and multiple shots were fired. As many as 19 bullet holes could be seen in the front windows of the restaurant.

Soula Konstantinidis has owned the restaurant with her husband since 1995. She was working behind the counter, and dove onto the ground when the gunfire erupted. She said, “I still can’t believe what I saw yesterday. That’s crazy.”

Konstantinidis said a man outside walked up to the windows with a gun and appeared to target two men sitting in the restaurant, “like a movie, like I was watching a movie.”

The damage is not only visible from outside the restaurant. Bullet holes could be seen through a bench inside, and several more in the hood over the grill. “We’re lucky,” Konstantinidis said, “we’re very lucky.”

Police have not identified the two men who were shot. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover. So far no arrests have been made.

Billy’s was back open the day after the shooting, despite the bullet holes in the front windows. Soula and her husband are now trying to figure out how to pay for the damage. “Those dang kids they don’t care,” she said. “They don’t care.”