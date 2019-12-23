BOSTON (CBS) — Sixteen people were arrested and 850 grams of fentanyl was seized after a four-month-long wiretap investigation by Massachusetts State Police. Fifty-six grams of cocaine, $19,000 in cash, an illegal gun, and various prescription pills and steroids were also discovered through Operation Mouse Trap.
“The initial target of the investigation was a 41-year-old Fall River native, Michael “Squeak” Rebello, and his organization labeled by investigators as the Michael Rebello Drug Trafficking Organization,” said the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators soon began monitoring phone calls and texts among people in the organization and the number of people implicated grew. Multiple law enforcement agencies helped arrested sixteen people in the Fall River area.
The following people face multiple charges, all including the conspiracy to violate drug laws:
- Kris Ferreira, 41, of Fall River, was also charged with possession to distribute class B drugs, possession of class E drugs (2x). Bail for Ferreira was set at $7,000 but he was detained on a probation violation.
- Andrea Biszko, 34, of Fall River, was also charged with possessing Class E drugs (2x). Bail for Biszko was set at $5,000.
- Frank Ladeira, 64, of Fall River, was also charged with possession to distribute class A drugs. Bail for Laderia was set at $1,500.
- Nolan Adkins, 28, Fall River, was also charged with trafficking fentanyl over 18 grams and possessing class C drugs. Adkins will be held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Tuesday.
- Jamie Medeiros, 31, of Fall River, faces no additional charges. Bail for Medeiros was set at $3,000.
- Gerald Satanowski, 39, of Assonet, faces no additional charges. Bail was set as personal recognizance but Satanowski was detained on a probation violation.
- Daniel Correira, 33, of Fall River, faces no additional charges. Bail was set at $10,000 and Correira’s bail on an open case was revoked.
- Michael Rebello, 41, of Fall River, was also charged with trafficking fentanyl over 10 grams and subsequent distribution of class A drugs. Rebello is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Jan. 3.
- Sarah Medeiros, 31, of Fall River, was also charged with trafficking fentanyl over 18 grams. She will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Jan. 3.
- Charles Belisle, 41, of Fall River was also charged with trafficking fentanyl over 18 grams. Belisle will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Jan. 3.
- Robert Garafano, 49, of Fall River, was also charged with trafficking fentanyl over 18 grams. Garafano will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Jan. 3.
- Michael Rebello, 41, of Fall River will also be charged with trafficking fentanyl over 10 grams and subsequent distribution of class A drugs. He will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Jan. 3.
- Louis Nunes, 40, of Fall River faces no additional charges and has not been arraigned yet. He is in custody for other charges.
- Adriny Bernard, 32, of Smithfield, RI, Eladio Cabrera, 32, of Providence, RI, and Oscar Morales, 23, of Providence were all arrested and face charges in Rhode Island.
“The increase in the Sale of fentanyl during the last five years has led to a significant increase in the number of fatal overdoses. Through the end of November this year there have been 194 fatal overdoses in Bristol County this year. These types of investigations are critical to continue to put the pressure on drug dealers for pedaling death on our streets,” said D.A. Thomas Quinn in a statement.