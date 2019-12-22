BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady, Patriots fullback?
After Saturday night’s game, linebacker Elandon Roberts showed why he appears to have won the heart of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Roberts has stepped up at fullback in the absence of James Develin.
“I’ll run through a m—–f—–‘s face. Offense, defense, special teams. Whatever you want. I think that’s why Bill liked me,” he said with a laugh.
On Sunday, Brady took inspiration from Roberts, sharing pictures of his own block against the Bills along with the quote.
Behind the block of Roberts and Brady, New England clinched the AFC East against the Bills.
If Kansas City loses Sunday night, the Patriots will clinch a playoff bye. If not, they’ll have to wait until the final week of the season to try and wrap up one of the top two seeds.