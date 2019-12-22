BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will have the day off Sunday after beating the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium the previous night. But there’s still something to root for in New England.
If the Chicago Bears are able to pull off the upset against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots will be guaranteed a first round bye. If the Chiefs win, the No. 2 seed will remain up for grabs.
The Patriots will enter Week 17 at 12-3 on the year. Should the Chiefs win Sunday night, they’ll head into the final week of year at 11-4.
In that scenario, to earn the No. 2 seed, New England would simply have to beat the 3-11 Miami Dolphins to give themselves a week off. Kansas City holds the tiebreaker if both end up at 12-4, which would bump the Patriots to No. 3.
Entering Sunday’s 1 p.m. games, the Patriots have an outside chance to end up as the No. 1 seed. But they would need Baltimore to lose both of its games in addition to New England beating Miami.