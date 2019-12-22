Josh Allen Was Pretty Great And Pretty Terrible In Potential AFC Title Game Preview And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsJosh Allen was spectacular, in both positive and negative ways. That, plus envisioning a Pats-Bills AFC Championship, plus many more Leftover Patriots Thoughts!

Tom Brady Is Still Tom Brady, And A Patriots Super Bowl Is Back On The TableAll it took was a visit from the second-best defense in the NFL with some serious postseason implications on the line to make Tom Brady remind the world that he is indeed still Tom Brady.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Division-Clinching Win Over BillsThat game lived up to the hype. And then some. Here are the Ups and Downs from the Patriots in their 24-17 win over the Bills.

Ellis Scores Winner In OT, Predators Beat Bruins 4-3Ryan Ellis scored with 54.2 seconds left on the clock in overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 win over the stumbling Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Tom Brady Reveals 'New' Elbow Injury, But Promises He'll Be Fine For 'Playoff Game' In Week 17Tom Brady said that the wrap is for a "new" injury, but he cautioned all of New England to not panic.