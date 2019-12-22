Comments
FITCHBURG (CBS) — A Providence, Rhode Island, man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a tree off Route 2 in Fitchburg early Sunday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police said they received a report of a crash on Route 2 in the area of Exit 29 around 5 a.m. They found a 54-year-old man had crashed into a tree in a Ford Transit van. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation found that the van was traveling west on Route 2 when, for reasons unknown, it traveled off the roadway and crashed, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were no passengers.
The crash is still under investigation.