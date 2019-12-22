BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected from Saturday’s Wizards game after he confronted a Philadelphia 76ers fan who repeatedly shouted expletives while flashing Thomas two middle fingers.
According to Thomas, the fan apologized when confronted and said he was upset Thomas made a free throw because a miss would’ve given fans a Wendy’s Frosty as part of a team promotion.
Thomas had 20 points, but was ejected with 2:53 remaining because of his trip into the stands.
Cell phone video from the incident showed Thomas calmly approach the fans to tell them the behavior was disrespectful.
“Don’t do that bro,” Thomas can be heard saying to the fan, who is heard in the video asking “Where’s the Wendy’s Frosty?”
After the game, Thomas described the incident to reporters.
“The fan has both of his middle fingers up, and said f— you b—-‘ three times,” Thomas recalled. “So then the timeout goes, and I go into the stands to confront him. I said ‘Don’t be disrespectful.’ That calm. I’m a man before anything. Be a fan. His response was, ‘I’m sorry, I just wanted a Frosty.”
The Sixers won the game, beating the Wizards by a 125-108 score.
