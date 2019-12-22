BOSTON (CBS) – Two dogs up for adoption through Animal Rescue League of Boston visited WBZ-TV’s Pet Parade this week.
Pantera is a 2-year-old who is sweet and friendly. Though this pup is a bit reactive when unleashed, Pantera is ultimately friendly with other dogs.
This would be a great dog for anyone interested in a pet that would be good on hikes and runs, or just hanging out at home.
Luigi, described lovingly as an “old man,” is an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix with some medical issues that are being treated.
He’s sweet, friendly and nice, and is a “typical Chihuahua.” Though he has had some issues in the past, Luigi would be a good dog for someone who wants to put in the time and effort to maintain his health.
For more information, visit the Animal Rescue League of Boston website.