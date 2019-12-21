WORCESTER (CBS) — A Worcester man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly breaking into a local animal shelter and stealing their donation box.
Worcester police said they responded to Second Chance Animal Services on Main Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning. They said they found the front glass door smashed open and a donation box and food stolen.
Police said an investigation led them to have probable cause to arrest 42-year-old Alex Cruz-Carrillo. He was found, arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, larceny in a building and vandalizing a building.
Since the break-in, the animal shelter has been able to raise money for the shelter on Facebook. As of Saturday afternoon, they had raised more than $1,000 above their goal of $5,000.
Cruz-Carrillo will be arraigned in Worcester District court at a later date.