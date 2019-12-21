DUDLEY (CBS) — Firefighters in Dudley responded to a car fire on Thursday. The car, which was parked about four feet away from the Quick Mart on Schofield Avenue, was entirely engulfed in flames and melted part of the store’s exterior wall covering.
According to the car owner’s girlfriend, they suspect the fire was sparked by a vape product given to the car owner a few days before. She told WBZ-TV her boyfriend saw smoke coming out of the car and the vape pen was in the middle of the fire.
“As the first responding firefighters left Fire Headquarters, they spied a large column of black smoke coming from that direction, and it was apparent they had a well-involved auto at that location,” said the Dudley Fire Department on Facebook. They were able to quickly put out the fire.
While the official cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Dudley Fire Chief said the vape pen appeared to be the only ignition source where the fire started. He also warned vape users to follow the manufacturer’s instructions to avoid fires.