STOUGHTON (CBS) — You’ve heard of finding dogs and cats on the street, but how about lizards? Stoughton police were surprised to find a group of five lizards on the sidewalk on Saturday.
The department posted on Facebook in the hopes that they might be able to find the owner.
“Have you ever walked down the street carrying your lizards in a cage and put them down for a second to maybe update your Facebook page or scratch your nose or something? If so have you ever just continued your brisk walk and gotten to your destination and yelled… ‘oh wait… my lizards!! Where did I leave them last?’ Well if you have you may be in luck, because we have recovered these remarkably creepy yet shockingly majestic creatures,” the department wrote.
They ask that the owner call 781-344-2424 to claim their scaly pets.