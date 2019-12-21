SOMERSET (CBS) — A woman in Somerset died Friday night after she was mauled by a dog, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Melissa Astacio, 44, was having a seizure at the time of the attack.
Astacio was the dog’s owner. Her daughter called 9-1-1 when she started having a seizure, and the dog started attacking while the daughter was on the phone.
First responders got to Lees River Avenue around 5:20 p.m. “Police were forced to deploy a Taser on the dog before being able to assist the victim, who was then rushed to Rhode Island Hospital,” said the D.A.
Astacio was rushed to Rhode Island hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The dog, believed to be an eight-year-old pit bull, was taken by the Swansea Animal Rescue and is in quarantine.
No crime or foul play is suspected. Astacio was known to have seizures, the D.A. said.
RIP this poor lady. When are we going to stop allowing people to breed and own these creatures?
You mean dogs? Because there are many other breeds of dog more likely to attack you than a pit bull (which is a term often erroneously given to several different breeds of dog.)
Pit bulls make up 6% of the dog population and are responsible for over 66% of fatal maulings. Sorry April. I used to be an advocate too.
Were you going to suggest that cHuaHuAs ArE MeAn tOO?
How does your family dog attack and kill you? Something is wrong with the dog.