CANTON (CBS) — Donations through the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign are down 50% from the 2018 season in Massachusetts, according to the charity’s Massachusetts division. They made an “urgent plea” for donations Saturday as the program wraps up its final days.
“The potential crisis situation means communities in every corner of Massachusetts are at risk of losing critical assistance for a wide range of programming and services, including shelters for children and families, disaster response, meal programs, clothing and energy assistance,” the division said in a statement.
The Massachusetts division has a goal of $3.8 million for the year. The division said they predict the number of people in need in the commonwealth will be at or near record levels this year.
This is the charity’s 136th year collecting donations in Massachusetts. They began collecting donations on Nov. 15.
The Massachusetts division said they provided more than 3.5 million meals to people in need statewide, assisted nearly 500,000 individuals, families and seniors with support and services and gave over 174,000 toys and gifts for children during the holidays in 2018.