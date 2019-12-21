



BOSTON (CBS) — Two Carnival cruise ships collided off the Mexican island of Cozumel Friday. One ship was damaged and six people were hurt when one boat cut right through the other. But how did it happen?

The crash, called an “allision” in nautical terms because the Legends ship was already docked when the moving Carnival Glory swiped it while trying to dock, wiping out the windows of the Glory’s Platinum Restaurant. It was empty at the time, but six passengers suffered minor injuries.

The boats crashed at the docks, and is believed to be caused by sudden high winds. Retired ship’s captain John Loftus said accidents like this are not uncommon.

“They’re big pieces of machinery, a ship, and they don’t stop like a car,” Loftus said.

In a letter to passengers Friday night, Carnival Glory’s captain wrote: “I apologize for the accident that occurred this morning as Carnival Glory was maneuvering to her docking position. A formal investigation is underway to confirm the cause of the accident, which we believe was due to spontaneous wind gusts and strong currents.”

Watching the video, Loftus said the wind was likely a factor.

“What I did note was it was windy– looked like 20 to 25 knots,” he said. “So that was pushing her down onto the Legend’s bow.”

Passengers spent the day exploring Cozumel before getting back on board the ship. Despite the aesthetic damage, it was deemed seaworthy and left just after 9:00 a.m. Friday morning to continue its regular schedule.

“It happens more than you think,” Loftus said. “That was a fairly minor collision.”

Passengers on the Glory were given $100 to spend on board the ship before it docks in New Orleans on Sunday.