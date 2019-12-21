



BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been on and off the injury report this season, with listed ailments to his toe, shoulder and right elbow. It’s the elbow injury that’s appeared to have caused him the most trouble, as the QB has been seen shaking out his right arm during warmups in recent weeks to try to loosen up his arm.

Though Brady is not on the injury report this week, a detail about his ailment came out on Saturday, when NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported that Brady is dealing with “essentially a tennis elbow.”

While the reasons are plentiful and not just restricted to injury, Brady’s seen a significant drop in his statistics during his age 42 season. Most striking, he’s completing passes at just a 60.1 percent rate, well off his career number of 63.8 percent and a major drop from the 65.3 percent completion rate he posted from 2014-18. Over the past five games, he’s completed just 51.5 percent of his passes.

Brady has made more throwaways than normal to avoid taking sacks, and the combination of shaky protection and a receiving corps that’s struggled to get open has led to some uncharacteristic struggles in the Patriots passing game.

If Brady is indeed dealing with a tennis elbow, he’s presumably in good hands. The TB12 website offers guidance on how to treat tennis elbow, offering the following description of the ailment:

While such an injury is a near-certainty to never keep Brady from playing in a game, it is a safe assumption to assume the pliability master has upped his pliability training in order to try to relieve some of the issues.